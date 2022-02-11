L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

