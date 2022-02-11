Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1586098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KD. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 14,850 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 58,300 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $996,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,589,000.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

