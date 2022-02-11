Kusama Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $53.20 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $161.81 or 0.00384020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.93 or 0.06858769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.40 or 1.00082007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00046358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

