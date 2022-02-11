Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.86. 20,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 63,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 million and a PE ratio of -32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

