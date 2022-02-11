Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.86. 20,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 63,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 million and a PE ratio of -32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.
About Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
