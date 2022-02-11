Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 31,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

