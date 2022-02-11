Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

