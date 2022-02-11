Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of KN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.
In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.