Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of KN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

