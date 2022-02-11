Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €87.84 ($100.97) and last traded at €87.84 ($100.97). Approximately 115,304 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €86.80 ($99.77).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($109.20) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($108.05) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.80 ($118.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

