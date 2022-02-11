KeyCorp Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $320.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

TWLO opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.17. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 48,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

