KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $328,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,903,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,292 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $26.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

