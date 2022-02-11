KeyCorp Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.98.

NET opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

