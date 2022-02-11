Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

