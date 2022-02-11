Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 0.6%

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.84). Approximately 263,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 615,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAPE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.23.

In related news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,515,889.11).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

