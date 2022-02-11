Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,161. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61.

Several analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

