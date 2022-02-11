Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown by 64.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Crown stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 14,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

