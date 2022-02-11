Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.76. 206,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,993. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $444.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.