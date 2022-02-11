Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $77.23. 295,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,282,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

