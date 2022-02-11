Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in BP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 530,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 0.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 343,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 818,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

