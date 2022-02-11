Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €38.06 ($43.75) and last traded at €37.52 ($43.13). Approximately 92,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($41.84).
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
