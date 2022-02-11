Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €38.06 ($43.75) and last traded at €37.52 ($43.13). Approximately 92,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($41.84).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

