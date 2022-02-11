Jump Financial LLC Invests $88,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.45 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.