Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

SLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.45. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

