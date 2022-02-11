Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elite Education Group International during the second quarter worth $81,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Elite Education Group International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

