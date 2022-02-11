Jump Financial LLC Acquires 27,000 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 247.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CEMI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

