Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Plc is a platinum focused mining and exploration company, which engages in the exploration and exploitation of natural resources. Its operates through following projects: Hernic Platinum, DCM Platinum & Chrome, PlatCro Platinum, kabwe and Tjate Platinum . The company was founded on June 16, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

