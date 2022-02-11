JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $157.98. 222,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,454,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $138.22 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $466.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

