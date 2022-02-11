JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Underweight

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

