JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,380

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,360 ($58.96) to GBX 4,380 ($59.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,002 ($40.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,238.12. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

