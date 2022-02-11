JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,380

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,360 ($58.96) to GBX 4,380 ($59.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
LON BWY opened at GBX 3,002 ($40.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,238.12. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
