JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.
NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
