JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.