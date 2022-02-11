Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.94) to GBX 2,320 ($31.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,550 ($34.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.35) to GBX 2,290 ($30.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.04).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,776.50 ($24.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,746 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,973.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,457.06. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.03) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($558.62). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($138,269.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.