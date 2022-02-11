Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.94) to GBX 2,320 ($31.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,550 ($34.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.35) to GBX 2,290 ($30.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.04).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,776.50 ($24.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,746 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,973.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,457.06. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.03) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($558.62). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($138,269.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

