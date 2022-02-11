John Bradley Sorenson Sells 13,167 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,186,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,261,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.