John Bradley Sorenson Sells 13,167 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.