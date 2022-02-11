JMP Securities Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $54.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

