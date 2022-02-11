Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

