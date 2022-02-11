Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

