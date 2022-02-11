Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.