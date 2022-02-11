Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mattel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

