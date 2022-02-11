Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €40.00 ($45.98) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.76) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.60) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.96 ($37.89).

Salzgitter stock traded up €2.62 ($3.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.14 ($40.39). 869,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($42.67).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

