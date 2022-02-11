Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.87) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.45) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

