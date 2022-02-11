Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

