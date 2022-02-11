Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

