Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Centene Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 617.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,229 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

