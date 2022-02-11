Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.64) to GBX 1,675 ($22.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,621.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,519.42.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

