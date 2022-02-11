Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

