Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voestalpine in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.50 ($47.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

