JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €27.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €27.50 ($31.61) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.59) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.46) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.37) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.87 ($28.58).

EPA DEC opened at €25.34 ($29.13) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.06) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

