Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

