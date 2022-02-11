Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.33.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
