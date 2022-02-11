Jatin Shah Sells 1,704 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $16,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.