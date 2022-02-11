Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $494,304.93 and $251,830.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

