Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 9.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.47 ($0.11). 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £9.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06.
About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)
