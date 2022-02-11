Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 9.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.47 ($0.11). 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £9.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

