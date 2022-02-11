Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

