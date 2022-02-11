Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,815,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,973,000 after buying an additional 931,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

